'He Was A D---': Jon Cryer Reveals Andrew McCarthy And He Did Not Get Along During Brat Pack Era

Jon Cryer, 59, is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. He is known for many of his previous works including Pretty In Pink and Two And A Half Men which also starred Charlie Sheen. The actor opened up about his relationship with fellow actor and his former costar Andrew McCarthy in Pretty In Pink released in 1986.

He spoke about McCarthy during the screening of the BRATS documentary which is about the 1980s, young Hollywood talents (referred to as the Brat Pack), who starred in coming-of-age movies during the peak of their fame, per people. The documentary is written and directed by the Mannequin actor himself.

Jon Cryer shares about not getting along with Andrew Mccarthy

On June 7, the documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. During a Q&A session after the film’s screening, Cryer bluntly spoke about his former co-star, McCarthy.

The No Small Affair star opened up that he did not get along with the actor while filming Pretty In Pink because according to Cryer, McCarthy was, “ a d***.” To which the Weekend At Bernie’s actor agreed.

Demi Moore who was also present at the event did not agree with Cryer. She said that she doesn't think McCarthy was a “d***.” To which the Hotshot! actor replied, "Well he wasn’t a d--- to you.” Moore and the Class actor shared the screen space together in St. Elmo’s Fire film.

According to People, both Cryer and McCarthy actor sorted their differences in the greenroom at The View back in 2012. McCarthy admitted that he apologized to the 59-year-old actor.

Cryer expressed that it was lovely because within a moment things became clear because both the actors were adolescents and that did not, in any manner define who they are currently. He added, “It was immediately warm.”

Demi Moore on her participation in BRATS

As per the outlet, the Margin Call actress expanded on why she also contributed to the Less Than Zero actor’s documentary.

Moore expressed that her “heart swelled” when she received a call from McCarthy to take part in the documentary. The actress added that she felt, “just a flood of joy, and I feel like I hadn’t thought about the effects of that time."

The If These Walls Could Talk star continued by saying that during those years many of the actors, who were regarded as members of the Brat Pack “lost each other” as a result of feeling under pressure to establish their own identities in the industry.

As per ABC Network, BRATS will be available to stream on June 13, on Hulu and will be available on Disney+ later this summer.

