'He was a fan of my work': Millie Bobby Brown explores 'unexpected' friendship with Mark Wright and wife Michelle Keegan

With the filming and shooting of the final season of Stranger Things around the corner, a lot of the stars have come back into the limelight. But the same shall not be said for Millie Bobby Brown. The actress has never left the limelight. This time around, one of the incidents from Millie's past has surfaced in that talks about one of the unexpected friends that she got in the industry. Who are we talking about? How did he become friends with the actor? Here is everything to know about her wholesome anecdote.



Millie Bobby Brown's friendship with Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Recently, Brown shed light on the origin and depth of their relationship, revealing a genuine liking and respect for both Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 20-year-old actress shared the fascinating story of how her friendship with the Wright family took shape. Brown, known for her role as Eleven in the popular series Stranger Things, disclosed that her introduction to Mark Wright was prompted by her admiration for his work on the reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex. During a press event in Los Angeles, she took the initiative to introduce herself to Wright, which led to a surprising revelation - he was a fan of her work too.

In the words of the actress, Millie Bobby Brown and Mark Wright's initial encounter occurred on the set of the US TV show EXTRA in October 2017. Later on, Wright introduced Brown to his loved ones, including his sisters Natalya and Jess, and his wife, the acclaimed actress Michelle Keegan. This introduction laid the foundation for a bond that would soon evolve into a lasting friendship.

They are like Millie's family

Brown shared that the Wright family extended their hospitality by treating her to memorable evenings at Sheesh, a renowned establishment in Essex. These shared experiences not only speak to the warmth of their relationship but also provide a glimpse into the kind of camaraderie that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. As of now, the actress continues to wait for the shooting schedule of the Stranger Things finale. All updates from this will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown and homophobic memes: Why does it exist and what happened in 2017? EXPLAINED