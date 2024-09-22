'He Was A Joy To Work With': Gilmore Girls Star Kelly Bishop Reflects On Memories Of Working With Late Co-star Edward Herrmann

Kelly Bishop recently revealed some of her fond and memorable memories of working with her late co-star Edward Herrmann in their beloved comedy-drama series Gilmore Girls. Herrmann depicted the role of Bishop's character, Emily's husband, Richard Gilmore, throughout all seven seasons.

However, Herrmann did not appear in the series revival called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2020), as he passed away in 2014 at the age of 71 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In a recent interview with E Online, Kelly Bishop revealed what it was like shooting Gilmore Girls revival without her co-star Edward Herrmann, telling the publication, "It was hard," adding, "He was our guy. I know he would have done it if he could have." The actress mentioned that she had a strong bond with Herrmann since they began filming the series, noting that as "New York actors," they naturally developed a "camaraderie."

She added that when they discovered they both enjoyed doing the New York Times crossword puzzle, it strengthened their connection, noting that she would grab a "Times" and bring it into the makeup and hair trailer and they do the puzzle together, and "then we’d carry it off to set if we hadn’t finished it and work on it there between takes.”

Bishop noted that they were very "comfortable" with one another due to their similar backgrounds, describing Herrmann as a "joy" to work with, saying that he was "absolutely marvelous."

The Salzburg Story actress also recalled reprising her iconic role as Emily Gilmore for the series revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, after her co-star's death. She mentioned to the publication that the show's reboot gave her a more substantial storyline compared to the other characters.

The actress noted that while the other characters had grown and changed, her, life had changed radically, which presented her with many opportunities that she "really enjoyed" doing.

Bishop further mentioned that she would love to see the series revisited in the future, saying, "Just bring us as our characters as our ages and see where we’ve got... It could happen. But I just don’t think it’s likely, frankly."

Kelly Bishop recently launched her book The Third Gilmore Girl, in which she revealed that she hadn’t known that Edward Herrmann was battling brain cancer until a "couple of weeks" before his death, as per EW. She recalled that she called Lauren Graham and series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who were just as shocked as she was. Bishop added, "We struggled to even figure out what to say beyond 'Oh my God' and 'Please don’t let this be true.'"

Gilmore Girls and its revival series are available to stream on Netflix.