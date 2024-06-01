'He Was Cute': AC/DC Opening Performer Taylor Momsen Reveals Getting Bitten By Bat On Stage; Will Get Rabies Shots

During a performance in Spain last week, Taylor Momsen had a real 'rock-and-roll' moment when she was bitten by a bat. This time, the 30-year-old star and her band, The Pretty Reckless were performing Witches Burn in Seville on Wednesday, May 29th when the incident happened. A bat landed on her leg in the middle of that song.

'Batgirl' Taylor Momsen gets rabies shot after concert

She had to take rabies shots after the bat took a generous bite on the Witches Burn singer.

On Friday, May 31st Momsen shared the incident on Instagram with this post, “So… ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during ‘Witches Burn’ of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing.” However, she termed it as “cute” but disclosed that it bit her hence necessitating taking rabies shots within two weeks.

She expressed gratitude to hospital staff who declared her #batgirl in response to the news adding more footage to follow. She captioned, "He was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks. thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that's one for the books!!!!"

Watch the moment here:

Taylor Momsen can't get enough of her surprise bat guest

Video footage of the happening, and close shots showing bat on her leg and clips from her visit to medical center were released by Gossip Girl’s former actress. She walked to her mic to say,"Can someone help me please? Eeek!! I must really be a witch.” Upon which members of crew rushed forward helping out as she told other fans, both the bat and she are fine and have bonded as besties.

Another video addressing what transpired came later accompanied with #BATGIRL Part 2 as its caption. However, in the video possibly filmed before receiving medical attention, she confessed her fear of having a rabies shot and also shared the bat’s description as she wanted to be friends with it.

Fans pointed out that Taylor "was so chill about it."

The group of The Pretty Reckless was started by Momsen back in 2009. In 2021 they came up with their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll followed by Other Worlds: Acoustic Recordings & Covers released in 2022.

According to Momsen’s interview on a radio show in May 2023 the band has already commenced studio sessions for the new album. Currently, they are in Spain while serving as an opening act for AC/DC.

