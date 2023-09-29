‘He was gonna have…’: Kris Jenner reveals she said 'no' to Corey Gamble's Yellowstone casting because of jealousy

Kris Jenner is the manager and boss of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kris Jenner loves to always be in control and have things her way. From planning her daughters' events to managing their lives and helping them make big decisions, But her daughters are not the only ones she tries to control. The list also includes Corey Gamble, her longtime boyfriend. Gamble had recently received an offer to star in Yellowstone, but Jenner had refused to take part. As reported by People, in the new episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed she had made Corey Gamble refuse the role because she was jealous.

Kris Jenner reveals she refused Corey Gamble to star in Yellowstone

As reported by People, in a new episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed she had refused Corey Gamble to star in Yellowstone. Jenner did so because she thought the storyline would have him romance someone else on screen.

The topic came up over Jenner's dinner with Gamble and her kids, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, in Cabo San Lucas. Jenner said on the table, "I'm so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone.” Gamble then made light of his girlfriend's meddling and said, "If it wasn't for you, I would be a Yellowstone star."

After hearing this, SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian was shocked and said,"They asked you to be on Yellowstone, and you said no?" Then the momager chimed in and said, “Correct, because I told him to say no.” Jenner's daughter then asked her, "Why would you tell him to turn down Yellowstone?"

Jenner then admitted that she was jealous that her partner would be involved in romantic scenes and said, "Because I thought he was going to have to have a romantic relationship."

After hearing her mother, Khloé Kardashian couldn't help but join in on the fun, telling her mother, "But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with [Yellowstone star] Kevin Costner, I'm sure you'd take it." Jenner replied to her daughter with no hesitation and said, "Oh, that's a hard yes!"

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble first met in August 2014, while both were in Ibiza for the 40th birthday celebration of their mutual friend, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. They started dating soon after that and have been together ever since.

Jenner and Gamble enjoy a strong and long-lasting relationship that has drawn public attention on numerous occasions. They appear to be inseparable when attending family functions or jet-setting throughout the world. The two appear to have an in-depth comprehension of and respect for one another. With both of them immersed in the Kardashian/Jenner legacy, they've left an indelible mark.