Khloe Kardashian might have been long separated from Lamar Odom but she still does have good memories of him! During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe talked about her current dating struggles and recalled Lamar's perseverance with her best friend Malika Haqq.

Khloe Kardashian recalls 'best thing' ex Lamar Odom did for her

The conversation came out when Malika told Khloe about the new man she was messaging and how he wouldn't stop. Kardashian mentioned that she loves it when a man knows what he wants.

Khloe said, "The best thing Lamar did — well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things — but when I wouldn't give him my number, he found out that we had the same business manager."

Khloe revealed how Lamar's actions impressed her saying, "And then he was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn-on, it's sexy… you want a little aggressiveness." Talking about the struggles of dating, she mentioned that it's a scary world and there are phones everywhere. "I definitely think what I've been through is a factor why I'm not just like, Let's just start dating again!'

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's relationship

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot on September 27, 2009. one month after they met. However, after Lamar's cheating scandal and drug relapse in 2013, their marriage crumbled. Khloe filed her divorce paperwork in December 2013. Lamar overdosed on drugs in October of 2015, postponing the couple's July 2015 divorce filing. Lamar was supported by Khloe while he recovered, but in December 2016, their divorce was completed.

Khloe reveals she prefers to be single

Later, Khloe dated NBA player Tristan Thompson, with whom she had a daughter, Tatum, 22, months, and a boy, True, 6. As co-parents, Khloé and Tristan are still cordial despite multiple cheating scandals. Since then, the reality star has made it clear that she is happy being single and doesn't want to start a new romance.

