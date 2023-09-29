'He was just an accessory and not even the cool one...': When Ryan Gosling spoke about his Barbie character Ken and how ‘unappreciated’ it was

Ryan Gosling is an actor widely known for his romantic roles. Gosling has given us some of the most iconic and impeccable romantic heroes and characters ever. He rose to prominence after his swoon-worthy depiction of Noah Calhoun in The Notebook. Since then, the actor has continuously won hearts. This year, he gave an unmatched performance in this year's blockbuster Barbie. Ryan Gosling played the role of Ken in the movie. In a 2022 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Gosling spoke about his character Ken and viral picture and how it was an unappreciated character.

Ryan Gosling spoke about his Barbie character Ken

In 2022, Ryan Gosling appeared on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon. He spoke about his character Ken and the viral photo that broke the internet.

Jimmy Fallon had bought out the viral picture of Ken that had surfaced last year and asked Gosling questions about it. Fallon said, “It officially broke the internet.” To which Gosling replied, “Well, you know the internet has been trying to break me for years, so they gave me no other choice."

Fallon asked Gosling: Was he surprised by the reaction the photo had received? Gosling replied, “I was surprised by how, you know, some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken, as though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this."



The Barbie actor then spoke about his character and how unappreciated it was; he said, “They never played with Ken. Nobody plays with Ken.” He then asked Fallon, “Did you play with Ken?” To which she shrugged off like no.

Gosling then said, “Exactly. He’s an accessory, and not even one of the cool ones. Like the house or other Barbie accessories.”

Ryan Gosling then discussed why he chose to play Ken

In the same interview with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Gosling addressed why he chose to play Ken in Barbie. Fallon got out a Vanity Fair article and told Gosling that according to the article, he chose Ken because he liked a good Jean jacket, and then asked him the real reason, “But that is not the reason why you chose Ken?” To which Ryan Gosling replied, “Did you bring me on the show to denim-shame me?"

He then confirmed that he had gotten a call from Greta Gerwig for the role and revealed how he chose to play Ken; he said, “Best script I ever read, I walk out in the backyard. And do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Facedown in the mud next to a squished lemon."

Fallon even shared a photo of it that Gosling had taken. Gosling then revealed what he texted the director; he said, "I texted it to Greta, and I said, ‘I shall be you, Ken, for his story must be told."

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling starred in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, which was released on July 21, 2023.

