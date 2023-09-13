'He was just clueless about why I'd be upset': Grimes on Elon Musk sharing her C-Section photo with others

Titled, 'Elon Musk,' the biography of X's CEO has been released and the reviews are seeping in. With this, several parts of Musk's life continue to make headlines. Not too long ago, the New York Times reported that the book had a section about Musk and Grimes' third child, a son. Another story has followed in regard to his wife Grimes. Here is the new revelation about Musk's past that has gained the spotlight.

Grimes talks about her delivery incident

As per the report by People, Grimes has candidly shared a frustrating moment from her past involving a startling breach of privacy. The incident, detailed in a new biography on Musk by writer Walter Isaacson, sheds light on a personal episode that left Grimes feeling upset and bewildered. In the biography, Isaacson delves into Elon Musk's role as a father of 11 children, including the three he shares with Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher.

Among these children is their son X Æ A-Xii, affectionately referred to as "X." According to the biography, Musk took photographs of Grimes during a C-section procedure and shared them with their friends and family, including Grimes' father and brothers. "He was just clueless about why I'd be upset," Grimes told Isaacson about Elon Musk sharing her personal images with other people. Not only this, the musician also talked about how the two had plans of wanting more babies in their lives. "We've always wanted at least three or four," Grimes shared with the author. However, the couple parted ways in 2022 itself.

Grimes has openly addressed the challenges of co-parenting with Musk, especially regarding their children's education. Notably, Grimes revealed that her son X has developed a keen interest in engineering, perhaps following in his father's footsteps as a future innovator in the tech world. With the book coming out just now, more such stories will be uncovered piece by piece. From Elon's company to his personal life, a lot of stories continue to gain spotlight. All updates from this will be mentioned in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

