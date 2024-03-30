'He Was Just Mesmerizing': Leslie Uggams Remembers Her Late Roots Costar Louis Gossett Jr. After His Death At 87

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Louis Gossett Jr., the esteemed actor known for his captivating roles in Roots and An Officer and a Gentleman, has passed away at the age of 87. The Associated Press was the first to report his death, confirmed by his nephew. Born in New York City, Gossett embarked on his acting journey on Broadway while still in high school, showcasing early promise. No cause of death has been disclosed at this time. In the wake of his passing, Leslie Uggams, his Roots co-star, is paying tribute to Gossett Jr., reminiscing about their shared experiences and the indelible mark he left on the world of entertainment.

Leslie Uggams remembers Louis Gossett Jr

Following the death of Louis Gossett Jr., his Roots co-star Leslie Uggams is paying tribute to him. The Emmy nominee told People that the actor told “the best stories of anybody I ever knew.” She continued, “He was just mesmerizing...He'd just keep us roaring with laughter and just like, ‘I can't believe this story; this is amazing.’ He was full of joy and mischief.”

In addition to their roles in Roots, the renowned 1977 miniseries that depicted the horrors of slavery in the U.S., the duo also shared the screen in Backstairs at the White House.

Uggams fondly recalls Gossett's mentorship, particularly his encouragement for fellow performers to elevate their craft. Notably, Gossett made history as the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His legacy extends beyond his groundbreaking achievements, leaving an enduring impact on the entertainment industry and inspiring future generations of actors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Was Louis Gossett Jr's Net Worth? Exploring Actor's Fortune Amid His Death At 87

“When you work with people like that, they raise the bar,” Uggams said about Gossett, “And so you either raise it with them or you're left behind. And that's what he did. You better bring it because they are just going to be incredible every single performance. And I love working with people like that. And that's who Lou was. I mean, he was incredible. Also, such a gentleman he was, just so brilliant at that. And so it was special.”

Uggams fondly reminisces about Gossett's extraordinary talent, describing him as "magic" as an actor. She said, “I saw Lou when he did an off-Broadway show because a friend of mine who I went to school with was doing this off-Broadway play. And I thought, wow, who is this guy? And then of course, I was there one night when he did Raisin in the Sun. The Blacks—I mean, he was just incredible. Incredible.”

How did Louis Gossett Jr. die?

Louis Gossett Jr.’s family officially confirmed the actor's passing in a statement obtained by People on Friday, urging the public to "please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time." The Associated Press initially reported Gossett's death, with the actor's nephew informing the outlet that he passed away Thursday night in Santa Monica, California. As of now, no cause of death has been disclosed, leaving many to mourn the loss of the esteemed actor while awaiting further details. The family said in a statement, “We would like to thank everyone for their condolences.”

ALSO READ: Who Was Louis Gossett Jr.? Exploring Life And Career Of The Oscar Winner Amid His Demise At 87