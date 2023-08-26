'He was like I miss you so much': When 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her 'friendship' with Drake and fans called it 'grooming'

Millie Bobby Brown, then 14 years old, opened up about her relationship with the rapper Drake, then 31 years old which left fans angry and concerned about the relationship dynamic between the two. A lot of fans questioned whether it was appropriate for a grown man to text and call a teenage girl.

Texts between Millie Bobby Brown and Drake

A few years back, 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown spoke openly about her relationship with rapper Drake while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. She referred to him as a "great friend" and a role model, expressing her immense admiration for him. Brown went on to say that they were also in touch via text messages, giving excerpts from their discussions in which Drake said things like, "I miss you so much." The revelation raised eyebrows and led to discussions about appropriate boundaries between an adult and a minor.

Social media uproar about Millie Bobby Brown and Drake's friendship

After Millie Bobby Brown made the statement about Drake, the internet reacted with a combination of surprise and worry. A wave of criticism was brought on by the age difference between the two as well as the content of their private conversations. The term "grooming" first appeared when users discussed whether it was appropriate for an adult to speak with a kid about personal things, such as romance and dating life. Various degrees of discomfort were expressed on Twitter, with users calling the situation "disturbing," "creepy," and even saying that it amounts to "predatorial behavior." One user said "Drake is creepy af for texting Millie Bobby Brown and taking her out to dinner multiple times. She’s 14 & he’s in his 30s. That is so disturbing.", another added "It is absolutely creepy af that Drake, 32 years old, gives "advice on boys" to Millie Bobby Brown. She is 14."

The story of Millie Bobby Brown's honest words shows the difficulty of handling mentorship and influence in the digital era. As the debate continues, the episode serves as a spark for broader concerns about the limits that exist between prominent personalities and their admirers.

