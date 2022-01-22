He was my lifeline: John Stamos' emotional speech on Bob Saget's funeral will leave you teary eyed

John Stamos has recently shared the heartbreaking speech that he gave at friend Bob Saget's funeral. The actor's speech at the memorial was shared by The Los Angeles Times. For those unversed, Bob Saget passed away on January 9, at the age of 65.

In Stamos' speech, the actor said heartfelt words for his Full House co-star Saget and it was filled with sentimental details about the time the duo spent together. “I’ve gotten thousands of texts, emails and calls speaking to our 35-year friendship, telling me how sorry they were for my loss. People have even sent flowers like I lost my wife or something. Come to think of it, when we were together, we were like an old, married couple: all bickering, no sex," a part of Stamos' speech read, via ET Canada.

In another part, the actor spoke about their experiences while working together in the television show Full House. “When we started ‘Full House’, I was in my 20s and didn’t have a care in the world. Hell, my backyard was Disneyland. But life does what it does, and when things came crashing down, the last person on Earth I ever imagined would be my rock became just that. When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other," Stamos' speech read.

“Bob loved with everything he had. He taught me to be present with the ones I love. I hope he learned to internalize the love I felt for him," he said as he admitted that he "broke" when he first heard the news of Bob Saget passing away.

ALSO READ: John Stamos opens up about coping with the heartbreaking demise of Bob Saget: I miss getting texts from him