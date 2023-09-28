'He was not forthcoming with his emotions': Arnold Schwarzenegger delves into his abusive upbringing amidst release of new book

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the famous actor and former governor, often tells his children that he loves them and is proud of them. He shares these messages on Instagram, especially on their birthdays. He values his relationship with his children and wants them to know how much he cares for them. However, Schwarzenegger's own childhood was very different.

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about his abusive father

Arnold Schwarzenegger grew up in a small village in Austria, and his father, who had fought in World War II, became an alcoholic prone to violence after the war. Arnold revealed to PEOPLE that, “My father had a hot-and-cold-shower kind of a treatment,” says Schwarzenegger. “When he was drunk, he was not forthcoming with his emotions. He was angry. And when he was not—two, three days later, he would maybe feel guilty and buy us ice cream and take us out, hugging, kissing and all that stuff.”

Throughout Arnold's childhood, his father had one constant motto: "Be useful." This phrase motivated Arnold, and he later adopted it for his new motivational book, "Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life," set to be released on October 10, 2023. In the book, he distills some of his greatest life lessons. Despite his father's shortcomings, Arnold doesn't blame him for anything. He understands that his father had a difficult life, having been beaten as a child and forced into WWII. Arnold told People, "I felt that my father loved me, because I could tell by the way he held me. I learned how to feel those things rather than to hear those things."

Arnold reflects on valuable lessons he learned as a child

Arnold also reflects on his childhood chores and responsibilities, which included fetching water and chopping firewood. These experiences could have broken his spirit, but he chose to remain positive and dream about a different life in America. He could have let the discomfort and labor define his life, but he decided to focus on the positive aspects. Despite the challenges, he had a good life with loving parents and learned valuable lessons. His difficult childhood ultimately fueled his drive to escape and achieve success.

In the book, Arnold shares how his upbringing, with both good and bad experiences, shaped him into the person he is today. He acknowledges that if his childhood had been even slightly different, he might not have achieved his goals. He recognizes the importance of his upbringing in making him who he is.

This excerpt is from BE USEFUL: Seven Tools for Life by Arnold Schwarzenegger, to be published on October 10th, 2023, by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group. Copyright(c) 2023 by Fitness Publications, Inc.

