'He was silly, irreverent and hilarious': Daniel Radcliffe reminisces about his time working alongside Michael Gambon in Harry Potter

Michael Gambon's family confirmed the actor's passing on Thursday, revealing that he peacefully passed away in a hospital after battling pneumonia. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star Michael Gambon. Radcliffe described Gambon as one of the most brilliant and effortless actors he had ever worked with. Read on what Daniel Radcliff shared about his later co-star.

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe and other co-stars paid tribute to Michael Gambon

In a statement to Variety, Daniel Radcliffe expressed his deep sadness over Gambon's passing, stating, “With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun,” Radcliffe wrote in a statement to Variety. “Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket." He added, “The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him.”

Not only Daniel but others also paid tribute to Michael on social media. Here's what they shared.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Potomac 8 trailer out: Release date, cast details, and more about new season of Bravo reality series

Daniel Radcliffe recalls about Michael Gambon's prank

In a resurfaced interview from last year with GQ, Daniel Radcliffe shared insights into working with the legendary actor Michael Gambon in Harry Potter. He revealed, "Michael Gambon learned that he could make me laugh very very easily during the filming (when Daniel was a teenager). So he would make me laugh until the word 'action', at which point I was unable to recover. on the other Gambon himself could just snap into a performance with his inherent gravitas and charm." Recalling one of the incidents during the shooting of Prisoner of Azkaban. Radcliffe said, "Gambon and Alan Rickman, who played Snape, put one of the fart machines in my sleeping bag, and as the scene had to cover kids sleeping, I was on my sleeping bag too."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Who does not show up?': Heidi Klum spills DEETS on boating trip with America's Got Talent judges, reveals how Simon Cowell ditched it