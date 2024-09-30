'He Was Something Special': Barbra Streisand Pays Heartfelt Tribute To A Star Is Born Co-Actor Kris Kristofferson Following His Death At 88

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death, alcohol, and drug addiction.

When Barbra Streisand saw Kris Kristofferson perform before working with him, she knew that a star was truly born. The actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star, who passed away at the age of 88 on September 28.

The actress took to her Instagram to remember Kristofferson and shared with the audience what was her experience, seeing him perform for the first time ever.

The veteran actress and singer wrote, “The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.”

She added that, in the film, she and the late country singer sang the movie’s main love theme, Evergreen, which she had written.

The legend also recalled that in 2019, she asked the iconic country vocalist to join her on stage to sing another duet from the movie, Lost Inside of You, when she performed at London’s Hyde Park. She further wrote, “He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

Advertisement

Streisand concluded her tribute by offering her thoughts to Kristofferson’s wife, Lisa, acknowledging the support she had given him in every possible way.

However, the film wasn’t just special to Streisand—it was life-altering for Kristofferson as well. Taking on the role helped him quit his addiction to drinking. In a 1998 interview with People magazine, he reflected on how the experience led him to choose sobriety.

Kristofferson shared that when he watched footage from the film, particularly the scene where his character dies, it inspired him to make a change. He told the outlet that he imagined his own children and wife mourning him, which deeply affected him. The singer explained that he didn’t want to die before his daughter had the chance to grow up.

After choosing the path of sobriety, Kristofferson met Lisa Meyers in 1982, and the couple went on to have five children together. He also had three children from a previous marriage.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Johnny Van Zant's Daughter? All We Know As Lynyrd Skynyrd Frontman Asks Fans To 'Say A Prayer'