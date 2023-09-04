'He was sticking his fingers in co-stars..': When Sophie Turner ROASTED Joe Jonas for his 'purity' ring and dating Disney actors

Amid the separation news of actress Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, a surprising blast from the past seems to have emerged. This comes out from the snippet of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. What is interesting is that Sophie Turner took a jibe over the purity ring that Joe Jonas adorns. This is a symbol of commitment to abstain from sex until marriage. And back in the time when the Jonas brothers were not dating the ladies today, all of them famously sported these rings back in the day. Here is how Sophie Turner roasted him for this.

Sophie Turner roasted Joe Jonas' purity ring

During her segment on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Sophie Turner, in her part, didn't mince words. She dove straight into the topic, saying, "Let's talk about the purity rings." She then explained that these rings were more than just jewelry; they represented faith, principles, and setting an example. What came out of the setup for faith, dignity, and belief was one of the most hilarious punchlines of the show. So, the Game of Thrones actress continued "But remember—this was about more than a gesture: This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

She was not done with the piece just yet. The actress continued with the same jab, stating "To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day Cinderella. I mean, Joe tried to find a match for his purity rings a few times, but finally, the finger fit me. It was also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney."

The news of the divorce feud broke out when sources from TMZ revealed that Joe Jonas is on the verge of filing for divorce from Sophie Turner. The couple, who has faced "serious problems" for at least six months, has been living separately, with Joe taking care of their children while touring. Despite outward appearances, signs of trouble emerged, including Joe not wearing his wedding ring and the sale of their Miami mansion. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

