“He Was the Creator… That Power Dynamic Affected Us All”: D. Woods on Alleged Abuse by Diddy

In a powerful new interview, D. Woods, a former member of the iconic girl group Danity Kane, has spoken out about her troubling experiences with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul, who mentored the group during their time on Making the Band, allegedly created a toxic work environment that Woods describes as emotionally taxing and manipulative. As Combs faces serious legal allegations of abuse and coercion, Woods’ testimony sheds light on the darker side of an industry built on power and control.

Speaking with Good Morning America, Woods reflected on her time in Danity Kane and the dynamics that she says shaped the group’s rise and fall. “He was the creator of this group, and in many ways, that power dynamic affected us all,” Woods said. She recounted how Combs used a mix of criticism and praise to manipulate the group members, describing it as “a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you.” This behavior, she said, was part of a broader pattern of control that deeply affected the group’s emotional well-being.

These revelations come as Combs faces federal charges, including allegations of sex trafficking, coercion, and abuse. Prosecutors have painted a disturbing picture of a man who used his influence in the music industry to manipulate and exploit those around him. In addition to the criminal charges, Combs is battling several civil lawsuits that accuse him of creating a hostile and abusive environment, including claims of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Woods also reflected on the personal toll of working under Combs, explaining how his management style created lasting emotional scars. “You know, he is looked at as a hero of our community, and myself included, I looked up to him too,” Woods said. “A lot of people don’t want to believe that their hero can be this other person.”

Since leaving Danity Kane, Woods has moved on to other ventures, including a successful stint on Broadway. However, she admits the emotional impact of her time in the group remains with her. When asked what she would say to Combs today, Woods said she didn’t have an answer but added, “As long as I’m holding my head up high and my shoulders back, that’s all that really matters.”

D. Woods’ testimony is a stark reminder that the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry often hide darker truths. As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles unfold, her voice adds to a growing conversation about abuse of power and the need for accountability in the music world. While Combs’ legacy as a music icon is being called into question, Woods’ reflections highlight the importance of hearing and believing the voices of those who have been silenced for too long.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

