‘He was the stand-in...': When Tom Holland made unexpected cameo in 2016's A Monster Calls

Tom Holland is one of the cutest heartthrobs in the industry who started working as an actor at a very young age. Despite his relatively young age, the Spider-Man actor has already made a big impression on moviegoers over the last few years. While the actor is widely known for his role as a web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he once appeared in an incredibly odd role in J.A. Bayona's film, A Monster Calls. However, his role in the movie is not what anyone would expect, but it is quite interesting to notice.

Which role did Tom Holland play in A Monster Calls?

Tom Holland earned a “Thank You” credit as he helped his film-making pal J.A. Bayona behind the scenes on his feature. The movie was based on a book by Patrick Ness, which revolved around a young boy struggling to deal with his mother's terminal illness and his own daily troubles. The titular character encounters a humanoid tree who helps him cope with life's hardships.

The Spider-Mana worked as a stand-in for the monster, reveals the director and his friend J.A. Bayona during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter . During the filming of A Monster Calls, the MCU star served as a stand-in for the monster which was added to the film later through digital editing. The titular monster is voiced by Liam Neeson but is, visually, a computer-generated character. While the actor was the actual creature for the movie, it was easy for the young actor Lewis MacDougal, as he really had someone to talk to. “It gave me something to look at when I’m talking to the monster,” said the actor.

What is A Monster Calls about?

Directed by J. A. Bayona, the movie was adapted from the novel of the same name. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4/10 as it also went to the Toronto International Film Festival. The source novel was awarded 2012's Carnegie and Greenaway Medals as the movie was appraised by the critics. The visually spectacular and unabatedly emotional drama showed 12-year-old Conor played by Lewis MacDougall and his dealing with far more than other boys his age.

ALSO READ: 'Working on set is amazing because...': When Tom Holland revealed his genuine feelings about how he feels while being on stage