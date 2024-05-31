'He Will Never Accept Accountability': Barbra Streisand, John Cusack, Caitlyn Jenner And More Celebs Reacts To Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict

Former US President, Donald Trump, the first ever, to be criminally convicted after leaving office, was found guilty of all 34 counts of tampering with business records in order to hide a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels by a New York jury. Theoretically, Trump is exposed to up to four years of imprisonment per count but the probability of probation is higher.

Hence Hollywood is celebrating.

Celebs speaking out against Donald Trump after guilty verdict

Donald Trump’s conviction has ignited social media with many people reacting to it. Some of them are the biggest names in Hollywood who have slammed him. Celebrities are taking to X with their comments on the verdict that has seen most of them lambasting the ex-president, although others are backing him even now.

While George Takei suggested renaming Trump 34 instead of 45 due to his number of guilty verdicts, comedian Kathy Griffin – an anti-Trump activist – admitted that she was ‘crying tears of joy’ to her fans because she anticipated that they were going to agree with her prayers.

While George Takei suggested renaming Trump 34 instead of 45 due to his number of guilty verdicts, comedian Kathy Griffin – an anti-Trump activist – admitted that she was 'crying tears of joy' to her fans because she anticipated that they were going to agree with her prayers.

EGOT winning singer whose career spans over six decades, Barbra Streisand, 82, has also been among those lampooning Trump. She thinks should take responsibility and stop bashing law enforcement again and again.

It would be wonderful if more people judged more closely the character of a President. You don’t want a vain and vindictive man who is a pathological liar and whose only goals are more money and power to prop up his fragile ego. Like Donald Trump. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 17, 2024

Barbra Streisand wrote on X, "Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again."

Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again. https://t.co/UcFfAU3bv5 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 30, 2024

John Cusack has also been rather straightforward in his X post against Trump as he wrote, "The dumb treacherous criminal is now a convicted felon – 34 times over. Now what will judge do with Trump contempt violations."

The dumb treacherous criminal is now a convicted felon - 34 times over. Now what will judge do with Trump contempt violations. — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 30, 2024

Billy Baldwin wrote on X, "Guilty on all counts. E. Jean Carroll, Stormy Daniels, Election interference, espionage and inciting an insurrection coming up.”

Guilty on all counts.



E. Jean Carroll ✅

Stormy Daniels ✅



Election interference, espionage and inciting an insurrection coming up. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) May 30, 2024

Caitlyn Jenner is seemingly supporting the Republican via X post

Some stars such as Caitlyn Jenner are still backing the presumed Republican nominee for president saying the true verdict will be in on November 5th when the presidential election results come in.

THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE, OF THE USA, ON NOVEMBER 5 2024! pic.twitter.com/uGt1gsoARM — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 30, 2024

Former Republican President, aged 77 can still vie for reelection challenging President Joe Biden in November.

In addition, there are federal criminal charges against him for conspiring against Biden's victory at the polls last year and leaking top-secret government documents during his post tenure period as America’s leader. However, it seems like these later proceedings involving more severe accusations will not start until after the presidential election.

