'He will push, nudge, prod, shove you...': When Amber Heard described Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa's behavior on set to get attention

Only Aquaman, directed by James Wan, has made over a billion dollars globally in the DC Extended Universe movies. Jason Momoa, who's known for roles in The Flash, Batman v Superman, Justice League, and Aquaman, plays the lead character, Arthur Curry. The movie is a tribute to '80s action films, filled with humor, action, and Momoa's charm. It's set after Justice League and follows Arthur's struggle to balance his responsibilities to both Atlantis and Earth. He gets involved in Atlantean politics due to his half-brother Orm's actions. Momoa's portrayal of Aquaman is a significant part of the film's success, and fans may be curious about his behavior during production, which Amber Heard discussed in a 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon. Here’s everything to know about.

When Amber Heard revealed Jason Mamoa’s behavior on the Aquaman sets

Back in 2018, during Amber Heard’s interview with Jimmy Falon on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Heard described Jason Momoa’s behavior as kind and fun. She said, “You know Jason’s allergic to being ignored. He can’t sit still so no matter what, you know, he will push, prod, nudge, shove you anything to get your attention. Especially if you enjoy a quieter activity like reading.” Heard further added, “And, you know, on set, I like to read, and… and that just drives him nuts. So he quickly adopted this method to, you know give himself relief.”

Explaining the method she said, “He just adopted this method of ripping out the last page of my” to which Jimmy laughed and replied you’re joking. Amber continued, “No which is annoying. You get to the last like 10 pages, and they’d just be gone.” Even though Momoa is really positive and loving. And, according to Heard, his behavior on the movie sets didn't match what she is used to.

What is Amber Heard doing right now?

Heard currently lives in Spain with her daughter Oonagh. She took a break from being in the public eye after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. But now, she's in two new movies, In the Fire and Aquaman 2. In June 2023, the actress made an appearance in public for the first time since the court case was resolved. It was at the Taormina Film Festival. Before that, she is clicked by paparazzi in Spain.

