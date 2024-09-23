'He Will Recover': Perry Farrell’s Wife Says He Is Seeking Professional Help After Onstage Squabble With Dave Navarro At Jane's Addiction Show

Etty Lau Farrell, wife of musician Perry Farrell, has provided a positive update on her husband's health following a recent onstage incident during a Jane's Addiction concert. On September 13, the 65-year-old frontman had an emotional outburst at guitarist Dave Navarro which forced the band to cancel their tour. On September 21, Etty shared an Instagram post detailing Perry's present situation and path to recovery.

Etty Lau expressed gratitude for the help they received during this difficult period. She stated that Perry is taking time to reflect and heal while getting professional help from an otolaryngologist and a neurologist. These doctors will handle problems with his ears, nose, throat, and nervous system. Etty shared that they are taking a bit of time to themselves to reflect and heal.

She also cited Perry's tinnitus and scratchy throat, which he experienced while on tour. This backdrop clarifies the stress he has been experiencing, making the latest incident more understandable.

In her post, Etty praised Perry's character, describing him as the gentlest of souls. She admitted that both she and the fans were surprised by his public outburst. Etty said, “We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are,” implying that this behavior was out of character for him.

She went on to say that Perry must have been pushed to his absolute limit to that end and they apologize. This knowledge gives us a better idea of the pressures he was facing prior to the incident.

Advertisement

Etty also took the opportunity to clarify any misinformation or misconceptions about Perry's actions. She said that if you know and love Perry, you understand that there is no need for her to address the other false narratives. This message confirms her faith in Perry's character and their relationship, while also encouraging people to focus on the good.

She encouraged and reassured followers, stating, “With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere. He will recover. He will be happy again.”

The band has not addressed Perry explicitly in their messages regarding the tour cancellation. However, they did express a heartfelt apology to fans for the tour's abrupt end.

Perry also shared regret after the event, claiming in an Instagram Stories post that this weekend has been extremely challenging. He apologized to his bandmates, particularly Dave Navarro, fans, family, and friends for his actions at Friday's event.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that his behavior was wrong, stating that his breaking point had resulted in unforgivable behavior, and he accepted full responsibility for how he handled the situation.

ALSO READ: 'This Isn't A Person That...': Donald Trump Lashes Out On Oprah Winfrey Over Kamala Harris Interview