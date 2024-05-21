'He Would Be Surprised': The Apprentice Director Ali Abbasi Offers To Screen Movie For Donald Trump

Ali Abbasi defends his film after Donald Trump threatens to sue!

The Apprentice has been deemed a biopic of the real estate tycoon turned US president and his rise to power. However, Trump’s campaign has tarnished the film’s depiction, calling it “garbage.” The director, who wishes to make relevant and realistic films, says there is “no nice metaphorical way to deal with fascism.”

Ali Abbasi reacts to Trump’s threats

The Apprentice premiered at Cannes 2024 on May 20, and Trump’s campaign released an unfavorable statement shortly after.

The Iranian-Danish director is unaffected by the former president’s dislike towards his film and quips about holding a personal screening. “I don’t necessarily think that this is a movie he would dislike,” he said. “I don’t necessarily think he would like it. I think he would be surprised, you know?"

Abbasi sarcastically reacted to the lawsuit threat, saying, “Everybody talks about him suing a lot of people—they don’t talk about his success rate, though, you know?” He added that he would love to meet, screen the film, explain the context, and have a chat afterwards.

The director jokingly urges people at the Trump campaign to consider his request. The film received an 8-minute standing ovation at the premiere, followed by Abbasi's speech.

He delivered a promising speech about creating realistic and relevant movies without sugarcoating the context. “It’s time to make movies relevant. It’s time to make movies political again,” he said.

Trump’s campaign lashed out at the film’s ‘fictional’ portrayal of the former president’s life

The campaign statement threatened to file a lawsuit against the film for its allegedly falsified and “sensationalized” portrayal of Trump. “We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” the statement said.

Addressing the film as “garbage,” the campaign members expressed their dislike for the film, which brought previously debunked issues into the limelight. They also suggested that Trump has the chance to re-take his position at the White House amidst the illegal Biden trials.

The statement mentioned that the former president may “beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked.”

The film does not have any US distributors yet, and it has been facing controversy ever since its premiere. However, Abbasi believes that the upcoming elections will tip the scales in their favor and work well for the film.