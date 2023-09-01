‘He would taunt me about it’: When Amber Heard disclosed Johnny Depp accused her of CHEATING with Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship has been messier than ever. However, there was even more disarray. In 2015, the Aquaman actress revealed that the Pirates of Carribean had accused her of cheating with her co-stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum. Meanwhile, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had a very long and messy trial last year following their divorce in 2016. However, Depp won the trial last year and defeated Heard.

Amber Heard revealed Johnny Depp accused her of cheating

In 2015, According to US Weekly, The Rum Diary actress revealed in court while taking a stand against Johnny Depp who was suing The Sun for calling him a ‘wife beater.’ She said, "He accused me of having extramarital affairs with each of my costars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum, even women co-stars like Kelli Garner.” She added that after she once went on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio, Depp accused her of having an affair.

She further added, "He had insulting nicknames for each of my male co-stars who he believed posed a sexual threat, and he would taunt me about it, especially when he was intoxicated or high. Leonardo DiCaprio was a pumpkin-head, Jim Turd Sturgess was a potato-head.”

According to reports, Depp once accused her of having an affair with American painter Tasya Van Ree, whose work was displayed on a wall in their house.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Trial

In 2016, Heard got a restraining order against Johnny Depp and filed for divorce. The couple met while filming The Rum Diary (2011), and after Heard wrote an opinion article for The Washington Post describing her history of domestic abuse, they came to the attention of the public.

Justice Andrew Nicol sided with The Sun and News Group Newspapers Ltd. in a libel trial that took place in London. In the litigation that developed after The Sun published claims that Depp was a wife-beater, Heard and Depp both gave testimony. Depp lost his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean and Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series as a result of the decision and his refusal to appeal.

Following that, Depp and Heard's defamation dispute stunned the globe last year. Judge Penney Azcarate revealed that the jury in Heard's six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, had falsely accused Depp on all three counts, with Depp falsely accusing Heard on one count through his former attorney, Adam Waldman.

Heard was ultimately adjudicated guilty. The jury's judgment of $15 million in damages for Depp was subsequently reduced to about $10 million. Heard was given a $2 million cash prize, which she later contested. In December 2022, Heard and Depp finally came to an arrangement.

