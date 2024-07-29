‘He Would Way Rather Hear…’: Lea Michele Reveals if Son Ever Let Her Sing Him To Sleep

Lea Michele, the talented actress and singer, is not just a star on stage but also a proud mom. As a mother, she experiences the joys and challenges of parenting every day. Recently, she opened up about her 3-year-old son, Ever Leo, and how he reacts to her singing. You might think that a talented singer like Lea would have her son asking her to sing him to sleep, but that’s not the case!

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Lea Michele opened up about her experiences as a mom. She also talked about how she introduced her son to various music styles.

A child of different tastes

In her exclusive interview, Lea Michele, 37, talked about her son Ever and how he enjoys music. While she is a skilled singer, she jokingly said, “I mean, he would way rather hear Alexa and have her put on Trolls and all of that.” It seems Ever prefers the tunes from Trolls over his mom’s vocal skills.

Lea laughed as she mentioned this but also added that Ever does like to sing with her sometimes. “He loves listening to music of all different kinds,” she noted. Lea feels that what she is really grateful for is being able to open her child’s eyes to different types of music. She likes to introduce her son to different styles and things like that. Well, one thing is clear: music still plays a big role in Lea and her son’s life.

Expecting baby number 2

Currently, Lea is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Zandy Reich. The couple announced her pregnancy in March with a heartfelt post. “Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed,” she wrote. Lea shared photos of her cradling her baby bump.

However, this time Michele’s pregnancy has been a different experience compared to her first. All because she was pregnant during COVID for the first time, when she couldn’t even meet her friends and family. But this time, it’s a lot different because she’s now surrounded by friends and family in New York City. Now, with the busy streets of NYC and a full schedule, she feels more active and engaged. “I’m working; I’m a mom, and it’s very different,” she added.

Ever’s diverse interests

Ever’s interests range from superheroes to classic films. Michele shared that her son has recently shown interest in Spider-Man and other Marvel characters. Surprisingly, he also asked to watch The Red Balloon, an Oscar-winning movie from the 1950s. Since Evere really enjoys a variety of fun classes and activities, the couple moved from Los Angeles to New York City.

“To be able to raise him in this city that has so many wonderful different cultural experiences [is great],” Michele said. They've taken Ever to see his third Broadway show and enjoy exploring different restaurants and trying new foods. All in all, they had a great time in New York City.

Love for music and new experiences

One thing that runs in the family is their love for music. Growing up, music was a huge part of Lea’s family life. She mentioned how her parents, Edith and Marc, passed down their love for music to her, and now she loves having dance parties at home and always keeps the music playing.

Lea is also excited to share her experiences with her kids, especially from her time in Funny Girl. She played the role of Fanny Brice in this movie. “My son came to see the show, and he sat through the whole thing at 2½, which is really impressive,” she said.

