Wizkid, Tems, and others shine at The Headies 2022 (Full Winners List)

The 15th Annual Headies Awards were presented on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, with Wizkid and Tems taking home the top prizes (Sept. 4). The concert was held outside of Nigeria for the first time this time.

The song "Essence," which Wizkid and Tems worked on together, was a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2021 (with an assist by Justin Bieber). “Essence” won song of the year and best R&B hit.

Wizkid won album of the year for Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition), and Tems won best female artist and best R&B album for If Orange Was a Place in addition to their two joint wins. Burna Boy, Patoranking, FireBoyDML, Ayra Starr, and Bnxn all received two honors.

Patoranking won the best reggae & dancehall album for Three as well as the best recording of the year for "Celebrate Me." Burna Boy won best male artiste and African artiste of the year. Best Afrobeats Single and Best Music Video went to FireBoyDML for "Peru" and "Champion," respectively (featuring D Smoke).

For "Bloody Samaritan," Ayra Starr won digital artiste of the year and the Headies viewers' choice award. As the featured artist on Ladipoe's "Feeling," Bnxn earned the Next rated: award and shared the prize for a best rap single.

Chris Brown defeated Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Nas to win worldwide talent of the year. The category is intended for non-African musicians or ensembles who have made remarkable contributions to the Afrobeats genre. The awards ceremony this year added three new categories: best inspirational track, international artiste of the year, and digital artiste of the year.

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, FireBoyDML, Adekunle Gold, Davido, Flavour, Kcee, Buju, Lojay, Goya Menor, Cohbams, 2Baba, Joeboy, Rugier, Olamide, and Asake were among the performers at the event.

The Headies is the premier Nigerian/Pan African awards ceremony that honors the pinnacle of African music, culture, and afrobeat. The Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria founded the awards, which were originally known as the Hip Hop World Awards, in 2006 to honor great accomplishments in the Nigerian music sector.

See the full list of The Headies 2022 winners below:

Best recording of the year: “Celebrate Me” – Patoranking

Album of the year: Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid

Song of the year: “Essence” – Wizkid Feat. Tems

Best female artiste: Tems

Best male artiste: Burna Boy

Digital artiste of the year: Ayra Starr

Best streethop artiste: Goya Menor & Nektunez: “Amenor Amapiano Remix”

African Artiste of the year: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

International artiste recognition: Chris Brown

Best Central African artiste of the year: Innoss’b

Best West African artiste of the year: Gyakie (Ghana)

Best North African artiste of the year: Latifa (Tunisia)

Best Southern African artiste of the year: Focalistic (South Africa)

Best East African artiste of the year: Diamond Platinumz

Best vocal performance (male): Oxlade: Ojuju

Best vocal performance (female): Waje: “Last Time”

Lyricist on the roll: A-Q: “The Last Cypher”

Best rap single: “Feeling” – Ladipoe feat. Bnxn

Best music video: “Champion” (Fireboy DML Feat. D Smoke) Directed by Tg Omori

Best rap album: Carpe Diem – Olamide

Best reggae & dancehall album: Three – Patoranking

Producer of the year: Sarz – “Monalisa” By Lojay & Sarz

Best inspirational single : “Cultural Praise” – Kcee & Okwesili Eze Group

Songwriter of the year: Adekunle Gold – “Sinner”

Best R&B single: “Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems

Best Afrobeats single “Peru”: Fireboy DML

Best alternative single: “Doings”: Flavour

Best alternative album: Intermission: Ibejii

Special recognition (outstanding impact on the entertainment industry): Efe Omorogbe, Sunday Are, Bose Ogulu

Special recognition (talent): D’banj

Headies’ viewer’s choice: Ayra Starr: Bloody Samaritan

Next rated: Bnxn

Best R&B album: If Orange Was a Place: Tems

Rookie of the year: Fave

Humanitarian award of the year: David

