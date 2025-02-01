Headline: What to Watch on Mubi: 6 Underrated Thriller Gems to Watch This Weekend

From psychological neo-noirs to politically charged thrillers, these hidden gems offer gripping suspense and unforgettable storytelling.

Suhasini Oswal
Written by Suhasini Oswal , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Feb 01, 2025 | 12:28 PM IST | 246
Decision to Leave (imdb)
Decision to Leave (imdb)

Looking for a thrilling cinematic experience this weekend? Mubi has a lineup of underrated thrillers that deserve your attention. From Park Chan-wook’s mesmerizing mystery to a Safdie brothers’ adrenaline-fueled crime drama, these six films will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Decision to Leave (2022) 


Renowned director Park Chan-wook crafts a seductively twisted modern thriller where obsession reaches dizzying heights. This sumptuously shot, noir-infused romance won him the Best Director award at Cannes, solidifying his place as one of cinema’s most electrifying visionaries.

The Settlers (2023)

Felipe Gálvez emerges as a bold new voice in Latin American cinema with this gripping historical thriller. Chile’s official Oscar® entry explores the dark roots of national myth-making through breathtaking cinematography and an unflinching lens on violence and colonialism.

Lost Highway (1997)


David Lynch’s surreal neo-noir takes audiences down a foreboding rabbit hole of identity, doppelgängers, and fractured reality. This cult classic, once misunderstood, has since become a staple of the director’s nightmarish and enigmatic storytelling.

Bacurau (2019)

Blending neo-Western, siege thriller, and social commentary, Bacurau is a gripping and provocative tale that resonated deeply with Brazilian audiences. Winner of the Cannes Jury Prize, this genre-defying film features unforgettable performances from Udo Kier and Sônia Braga.

In the Fade (2017) 

Diane Kruger delivers an award-winning performance in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade, a harrowing thriller inspired by true events. Exploring themes of justice, grief, and resilience, the film won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and left audiences stunned.

Advertisement

Good Time (2017) 


Before Uncut Gems, the Safdie brothers perfected their signature frenetic storytelling with Good Time. Starring a career-best Robert Pattinson, this against-the-clock crime drama is as emotionally gripping as it is visually hypnotic—capped off by a haunting Iggy Pop track.

Whether you’re in the mood for psychological intrigue, pulse-pounding action, or thought-provoking social commentary, these six thrillers offer an exhilarating mix of suspense and storytelling mastery. Head to Mubi and let the thrills begin.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Wows Locals with Warm Gesture Toward Young Girl in South Wales: Details

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal
Entertainment Journalist

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles