Headline: What to Watch on Mubi: 6 Underrated Thriller Gems to Watch This Weekend

Looking for a thrilling cinematic experience this weekend? Mubi has a lineup of underrated thrillers that deserve your attention. From Park Chan-wook’s mesmerizing mystery to a Safdie brothers’ adrenaline-fueled crime drama, these six films will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Decision to Leave (2022)

Renowned director Park Chan-wook crafts a seductively twisted modern thriller where obsession reaches dizzying heights. This sumptuously shot, noir-infused romance won him the Best Director award at Cannes, solidifying his place as one of cinema’s most electrifying visionaries.

The Settlers (2023)

Felipe Gálvez emerges as a bold new voice in Latin American cinema with this gripping historical thriller. Chile’s official Oscar® entry explores the dark roots of national myth-making through breathtaking cinematography and an unflinching lens on violence and colonialism.

Lost Highway (1997)

David Lynch’s surreal neo-noir takes audiences down a foreboding rabbit hole of identity, doppelgängers, and fractured reality. This cult classic, once misunderstood, has since become a staple of the director’s nightmarish and enigmatic storytelling.

Bacurau (2019)

Blending neo-Western, siege thriller, and social commentary, Bacurau is a gripping and provocative tale that resonated deeply with Brazilian audiences. Winner of the Cannes Jury Prize, this genre-defying film features unforgettable performances from Udo Kier and Sônia Braga.

In the Fade (2017)

Diane Kruger delivers an award-winning performance in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade, a harrowing thriller inspired by true events. Exploring themes of justice, grief, and resilience, the film won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and left audiences stunned.

Advertisement

Good Time (2017)

Before Uncut Gems, the Safdie brothers perfected their signature frenetic storytelling with Good Time. Starring a career-best Robert Pattinson, this against-the-clock crime drama is as emotionally gripping as it is visually hypnotic—capped off by a haunting Iggy Pop track.

Whether you’re in the mood for psychological intrigue, pulse-pounding action, or thought-provoking social commentary, these six thrillers offer an exhilarating mix of suspense and storytelling mastery. Head to Mubi and let the thrills begin.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Wows Locals with Warm Gesture Toward Young Girl in South Wales: Details