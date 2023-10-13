'Heard of friends hanging out…?': When Hailey slammed reports of ‘3 way date' with Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner

Back in 2015, there were rumors about Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner having a romantic entanglement. Some believed there was a love triangle going on. However, the truth was quite different. They were, in fact, close friends.

Hailey once cleared 'three-way-date' rumors with Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner

The rumor mill was in full swing when Justin, Hailey, Kendall, and a group of friends, including Vine stars King Bach, Curtis Lepore, and Nash Grier, attended an L.A. Clippers game. Reports began circulating, with some false headlines even suggesting that it was a "three-way date." However, Justin, Hailey, and Kendall had been vocal about their friendships being purely platonic.

Hailey took to Twitter (now X) in January 2015, to slam the reports saying, "What even is a ‘3 way date' and haven't you ever heard of friends hanging out…? Lemme kno… just lemme knoooo how these stupid scenarios make sense to you? #peoplerdumb." However, later in May 2015, an insider told Hollywood Life at the time, “The thing with Justin, Kendall, and Hailey is that they’re all really good friends…they also just hook up sometimes,” Both Hailey and Kendall had feelings for Justin and wished they could have an exclusive relationship with him. The insider revealed, “They’d both love to be exclusive with him, but he’s not looking for anything serious with either of them right now.”

Initially, this situation created some tension between Kendall and Hailey. It was an awkward triangle of emotions. But as time passed, they managed to sort things out. They reached an understanding about their relationships with Justin, accepting that certain feelings should be kept off-limits. Justin wasn't interested in adding drama to the mix. He appreciated being with both Hailey and Kendall because they allowed him to be himself per the Hollywood Life.

Justin, Hailey, and Kendall's friendship

There was another important person in this story: Justin's ex, Selena Gomez. Justin and Selena also ended their on-and-off relationship around the same time. However, this wasn't the first time that Hailey had to clarify her relationship with Justin. She previously told E! News that "I've known him since I was so young—since I was like 13—and we've just been good friends over the years," she further added, "We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

All in all Justin, Hailey, and Kendall navigated their friendship amid rumors of romantic entanglement, and despite the gossip, they maintained their friendship throughout all these years.

