Heart of Invictus: What is Prince Harry's documentary about? Release date, plot, streaming details and more

Exciting news from the world of Royals! Remember the Invictus Games that started back in 2014? Well, hold on tight because they've got something special in store. Mark your calendars, because the docuseries Heart of Invictus arrives on Netflix by the end of this August. As part of their Netflix deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have brought us this documentary series centered around the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back with a new docuseries

Now, the important details. The premiere aligns with the upcoming Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, scheduled for September 9 to September 16. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to attend the event. And here's the kicker – all five episodes of Heart of Invictus will be available on Netflix at midnight Pacific Time on August 30, which translates to 3 a.m. Eastern Time.

All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new series

In this series, which was produced as part of their Netflix deal, the Dutch and Dutchess of Sussex give us a behind-the-scenes look at the Invictus Games. The series is directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara. It's a five-episode extravaganza that takes us straight into the action. The filming happened during the delayed 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, where a diverse group of competitors from 23 different countries gathered.

Prince Harry himself mentioned, "Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe." That's the core of Heart of Invictus - it's about these incredible individuals who've come together through service and sport, all while dealing with their own challenges, both visible and hidden.

The series takes you through their rigorous training routines, shares stories of resilience, and offers insights into the lives of their supportive families and friends. It also sheds light on the behind-the-scenes efforts of the organizers as they work to bring the Games to life on a global stage.

Meanwhile, word has it that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be developing a new Netflix film together on the best-selling love novel Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune. There had also been speculations that the royal couple might plan on a return to the Royal family.