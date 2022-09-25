Heart Of Stone FIRST LOOK: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt pack fiery action in spy thriller

Heart Of Stone starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan is a high octane, massively shot, spy action thriller which will soon be releasing digitally on its respective streaming platform. The film marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut and also marks yet another collaboration of Gal Gadot and the streaming platform after the global blockbuster Red Notice, which as we speak, is gearing up for a sequel. The makers of Heart of Stone released the 'First Look' video of their movie and it is already buzzing in the media circles. Gal Gadot essays the role of Rachel Stone, Alia plays Keya Dhawan and Jamie Dornan is Parker.

The Heart Of Stone First Look had the cast of the movie share a few words about the film. Gal Gadot described her film as a super grounded raw action thriller while Jamie Dornan talked about how massive and exciting this project is, with a lot that's happening at the same time. Alia Bhatt talked about how viewers would connect with and feel for all the characters in this high octane action film. Apart from that, the first look contained the behind the scenes footage and actual footage of what looks like a massively mounted, big-popcorn film, which is meant for mass consumption.