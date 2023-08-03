Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt hilariously recreate ASMR action sounds; netizens say "This was fun"

Ahead of the August release of Heart of Stone on Netflix, the streaming site has posted a video of the castmates having fun as they create ASMR sound effects. The Youtube video featuring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer is all fun and wonders. As the three sit by their ASMR microphones, the cast members show us how sound is designed in action sequences. Here's how Alia Bhatt imitated the sound effect of fire as Gal Gadot plays guitar with a keyboard.

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhat, and Matthias Schweighöfer show how action sounds are created

Heart of Stone is days away from arriving at Netflix and the cast of the show continues to promote the movie on digital platforms. In a video posted by Netflix, the castmates sit together with an ASMR mic to depict how action sounds are created in movies. Alia Bhatt tries to create the sound of smoldering fire using cellophane paper. On the other hand, Gal Gadot, who finds this entire activity quite fun, can be seen imitating the hacking sound that often comes in action pieces.

She holds a keyboard only to look more like a guitarist. The star cast of the new Netflix release seems to be having a fun time at the promotions. You can catch the promotional video right here:



Heart of Stone: Release date, cast, streaming details, and more

First announced in December 2020, the Heart of Stone movie is an action-heavy project by Skydance and Pilot Wave Production companies. With Tom Harper as the director, the movie's streaming rights went to Netflix in January 2021. Jamie Dornan and Wonder Woman fame Gal Gagot play the main roles in the cast. Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready were later added to the cast of the movie.

Heart of Stone revolves around the story of an international agent named Rachel Stone who is missioned to protect MacGuffin, the Heart, at any cost. As this happens, she must also keep an eye on who can and cannot be trusted. So, the final release date of the movie is August 11, 2023. Netflix will be streaming the film in all dedicated regions. For the earliest reviews, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.