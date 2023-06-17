Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt starrer gets a release date; All you need to know about the actioner

Heart of Stone, the upcoming project that features Gal Gadot in the lead role, has garnered the attention of cine-goers right from its announcement due to multiple reasons. The movie, which is bankrolled by Netflix is touted to be an out-and-out spy action thriller. Gal Gadot is playing the protagonist Rachel Stone, a highly skilled spy in the film, which also features famous Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. As per the latest updates, Heart of Stone has finally got its release date.

Heart of Stone release date is out

The cast and crew members of Heart of Stone, including Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, director Tom Harper, and others had recently attended the Tudum Festival 2023 in Brazil. The team members announced the most-awaited release date of the upcoming Netflix project at a grand event held at Tudum. Later, the team members took to their official social media handles and shared the Heart of Stone release date with the world, with a special video and poster.

"TGIF, thrill seekers! The poster for HEART OF STONE has arrived. Now brace yourselves, because tomorrow we're dropping the trailer at #TUDUM. I promise it will blow your minds," wrote an excited Gal Gadot, as she shared the release date announcement poster on her official social media handles. Later, she also shared multiple videos with director James Hordan and her co-star Alia Bhatt, as they attended the Tudum Festival 2023.

