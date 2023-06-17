Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot looks mysterious in first look poster of spy thriller film co-starring Jamie Dornan

American espionage action thriller film Heart of Stone has been an anticipated watch for adventure lovers and with the makers now dropping first looks and promotional content, they are surely in for a treat. The first poster of the Netflix film starring Gal Gadot's character was unveiled on June 16, 2023. Keep reading to know more details about the upcoming film.

Gal Gadot looks mysterious in first look of Heart of Stone

While the cast of Heart of Stone is currently in Brazil for Netflix's fan event Tudum, the first look poster of Gal Gadot's character Rachel Stone was revealed by the streaming platform on June 16. "Gals and Guys, get ready for a wild joyride full of action #HeartOfStone arrives August 11! Tune into #TUDUM for more!" the caption of the poster reveal reads.

The film co-starring Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is all set for an August 11, 2023, release on Netflix. The poster showcases Gadot in a messy look as she looks on mysteriously while holding a gun. The upcoming film is directed by Tom Harper and will be available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu. The synopsis of Heart of Stone reads, "An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon."

More about Heart of Stone

International intelligence agent Rachel Stone, played by Gadot, goes on a mission to protect the MacGuffin known as The Heart after she is tasked to keep it safe from falling into the hands of the enemy. Apart from Gadot and Dornan, who plays Parker, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Jon Kortajarena, and Archie Madekwe. Development on Heart of Stone first began in December 2020.

The film has been shot in Italy, London, Reykjavík, and Lisbon from January to July 2022. Filming first began in the Alpin Arena Senales, South Tyrol, in January 2022 followed by a London schedule in March. The next schedule took place in Reykjavík, Iceland in April post which the production went back to London for another schedule in May. The fourth schedule was shot in Lisbon, Portugal and the filming officially wrapped in July 2022.

