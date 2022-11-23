Heart of Stone star Alia Bhatt on her international career: It's not just ticking Hollywood off my list

It's truly been Alia Bhatt 's year in 2022, both personally and professionally! In her personal life, the 29-year-old actress got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April and the Bollywood couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this month. On the work front, Alia starred in both blockbusters and critically acclaimed movies; Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Furthermore, Bhatt also shot for her highly-anticipated Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone...

In a candid interview with Marie Claire, Alia Bhatt shared her honest thoughts on making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, and how it's about constantly challenging herself rather than just doing an international movie: "I'm trying to explore as many arenas as possible. It's not just ticking Hollywood off my list. It's not just doing any old Hollywood movie, or just doing any sort of content that comes from anywhere. The idea is to constantly challenge myself and put myself in rooms that are challenging and roles that are uncomfortable."

Elaborating on her stance, Bhatt further explained, "I think working in a new industry always does that. I would also do my first Japanese movie tomorrow if I knew how to speak the language. The intention is to continuously push myself so that I'm not bored and I am not stagnating."

Given her amazing Bollywood career, we know Alia Bhatt is going to leave us enchanted with her international projects as well!

Heart of Stone: Everything to Know

Heart of Stone, in which Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut - also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia plays the character of Keya Dhawan, Rachel Stone's (Gal Gadot) partner while Jamie portrays Parker. The spy action thriller, directed by Tom Harper, is slated for a 2023 release. The official synopsis of Heart of Stone reads: "Rachel Stone is a CIA agent, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset." At TUDUM, an exhilarating first look at Heart of Stone was unveiled with an awesome glimpse at Alia, promising an action-packed adventure.

Meanwhile, 2023 will also see Alia Bhatt reunite with her Gully Boy co-star and fellow 'Tutu' Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The much-awaited romance movie, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, was originally scheduled for a February 10 release. However, the new release date for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is April 28.

For now, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are both taking a break from acting and focusing completely on parenthood. Welcoming their baby girl on November 6, the married couple put out a joint statement, which was shared on Alia's Instagram page: "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir" Amongst their celebrity friends, Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot also happily wished the new parents in the comments section with a "Congratulations."

Alia Bhatt Gives Sage Advice to Young Women

During her interview with Marie Claire, Alia Bhatt also shared wise advice for young women. According to Alia, you have to "be healthy internally" rather than being obsessed with the way you look superficially. Bhatt believes "it's not about every little splodge of skin on your body. You can't be squishing it and thinking, This is an issue. That is an issue." Talking about herself, Alia admitted that she has and had her days. Furthermore, the Udta Punjab star pondered that if you pick on yourself first, it's like inviting every other person's negative thoughts towards your body. Instead, if you are "armed with confidence" yourself along with "a certain level of appreciation for the way you look and the way you are, then nothing in the world will bother you...especially in the world of Instagram and TikTok and all these filters."

"Feel good from the inside. Stay active, eat good foods. Eat crap as well, if you want. Because if that's something that you want to do on a particular day, please go ahead and do it. You have one life, so just enjoy it as much as possible," Alia Bhatt concluded, and we couldn't agree more with the gorgeous actress!