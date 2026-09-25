Heart of the Beast: 9 Tweets to read before watching Brad Pitt starrer survival thriller film

Content Warning: This article contains references to mental illness. Reader discretion is advised.

Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 25, 2026. Directed by David Ayer, let’s take a look at what the audience has to say about the survival thriller film.

Heart of the Beast Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user said that they liked Heart of the Beast and were unexpectedly moved towards the end, particularly during the final 30 minutes when the film became more emotional. The user also praised the beautiful locations but felt that the film would be better suited for an OTT viewing.

Another netizen praised Brad Pitt ’s performance, calling it phenomenal and fabulous, and rated the film 4/5. They also appreciated David Ayer’s direction and the film’s production, recommending it to fans of Pitt and highlighting its emphasis on the bond between the man and his dog.

Meanwhile, a third user said that Heart of the Beast had left them in tears. They praised the emotional bond between the protagonist and his dog, noting that the film served as a reminder of how life and relationships can leave a lasting impact on the heart.

Here are some reactions:

More about Heart of the Beast

Heart of the Beast follows James Belmont, a retired veteran, and Odin, his scout dog, as they struggle to survive in the remote Alaskan wilderness. Both carry physical and psychological scars from their time in combat, with James battling PTSD and a serious heart condition while Odin has a prosthetic leg and combat-related trauma.

During a camping trip, James suffers a heart attack while piloting a seaplane, causing it to crash into a remote lake. Stranded far from civilization and without communication, the weakened James and Odin must undertake a dangerous 58-mile trek to safety.

As they battle freezing temperatures, rugged terrain, dehydration and predatory wildlife, Odin becomes James’s protector and companion. Along the way, they briefly encounter Watkins, an eccentric former gold miner, offering them a rare moment of human connection. With James’s condition worsening, the pair must rely on their extraordinary bond and determination to survive the unforgiving wilderness.

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