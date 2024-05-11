Heartbreak High Season 3 Renewed: Final Term Returns To Netflix

Popular Australian teen series Heartbreak High will return for a third season and that will wrap the reboot, revealed Netflix. “She never got the letter – but now we get to see what happens next!” Netflix director of content ANZ, Que Minh Luu, said on Friday. “Renewing Heartbreak High for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix. It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favorite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture, and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck up day.” The second season of this hit YA comedy-drama was met with high praise and was released on 11 April this year and quickly became a hugely popular show.

What will be the Heartbreak High season 3 about?

Looking at the cliffhangers in season 2, it was a must for the makers to come back for the third installment. In Netflix's Australia and New Zealand social accounts, Thomas Weatherall, who plays Malakai on the show, revealed the renewal and also the ending of the immensely popular show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“You guys have been absolutely hounding me to know what was in the letter that Malakai left for Amerie. The very good people at Netflix have allowed me to share with you guys this letter today,” he says in the video.

“One more year,” Weatherall adds. “We’re back.”

Per Netflix’s official release, “Season 3 will see the talented cast and creators reassemble in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands), Australia for the final year at Hartley High.”

Advertisement

On one hand, it's good news for fans as just after a few days of the second season they got to know about the third season, it also makes them sad as this is going to be the final one as well.

Cast and Release date for the third season

Season 3 “will see the talented cast and creators reassemble” in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal, and Ku-ring-gai lands) for the final year at Hartley High, Netflix said. However, no more details regarding casting and release dates have been mentioned.

Carly Heaton, Fremantle Head of Scripted, also released a statement, saying, “We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High. We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard and we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters. All of us who work on the series are grateful to have the opportunity to see what kind of mess evolves in season three.”

Popularity of the show

No doubt, it became one of the favorite shows of teens. Following its second-season release. within one week of premiere, 2.3 million viewers watched it worldwide and thus it became the seventh most-watched English language TV show on Netflix. And, definitely the top show in Australia. among Netflix users. For three successive weeks, the season stayed on the Global Top 10 English TV series list.

It won the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Kids: Live Action. The show follows the lives of students and staff at a multicultural Sydney school and the first season was aired in September 2022. Just next month, in October of that year, season 2 was announced.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH still holds charm: Track played on Australian school drama Heartbreak High Season 2