Heartbreak Weather: Niall Horan announces his second solo album; Details Inside

Niall Horan is all set to release his latest album next month! His highly anticipated album titled Heartbreak Weather will release on March 13 and will be his second solo album after One Direction split. In a statement about his new album, the 26-year-old singer stated that he tried to do something different with the upcoming project by telling a story through the tracks. Horan will promote the new album with a North American tour that is scheduled to launch on April 20.

“Some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13,” he announced on Twitter. The album will feature the previously released tracks Nice To Meet Ya, Put a Little Love On Me and his brand new song No Judgement. Horan released the music video of his latest upbeat song on January 7 and the vibrant and quirky video features Horan looking dapper in a tuxedo.

some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. https://t.co/zPZPkVSIFk pic.twitter.com/XSH9JTBylP — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 7, 2020

The video opens with Horan saying, “There comes a time in the mating cycle of humans when their need to impress is replaced by a period they call 'no judgement.' And let me tell you something, it gets a little bit strange.” And from there, the clip features Horan wandering around a mansion which is inhabited by an adorable elderly couple with very unconventional quirks like eating shrimp from in between each other's toes, painting topless portraits and eating wafers with nothing but mayonnaise. All the while, Horan tried not to judge the couple for their eccentricities.

Check out Niall Horan's latest music video here:

