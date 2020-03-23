Heartbroken BTS members urge ARMY to stay strong amid the Coronavirus outbreak; Watch Video

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope came together to share a message of hope with fans. They ask ARMY to stay strong.

BTS members might be heartbroken. But RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope are trying to cheer the ARMY amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Due to the Covid-19 spread and fear, the Bangtan Boys were forced to cancel their Map of The Soul concerts in Korea. Given the current scenario in the US and European countries, rumours suggest BTS could postpone their tour in the two countries as well. While these headlines leave fans sad, the South Korean band shared a message of hope.

In the video shared by the band, Namjoon revealed the Korean Armed Forces Nursing Academy asked to make a video showing their support the fight against Covid-19. As the video proceeds, Hobi on behalf of the band thanked all those involved in fighting and curbing the spread of the Coronavirus. Jin confessed that the outbreak and the self-isolation has helped the band understand, now more than ever, how much they love and miss the ARMY. Seeing the empty seats, Jin confessed the band truly realises the time they spend with the ARMY is truly precious.

Although the physical distance caused by Coronavirus, Jimin assures BTS and the ARMY is connected and they share joys and pain equally. Mochi urged fans to have the courage, for with courage one can overcome anything. Kookie asked fans to trust more than doubt, care more than anger. "BTS will face this challenge together with all of you," Jungkook assured. Kim Taehyung hoped BTS and the ARMY reunite soon. "I hope we'll sing and be happy together with you," TaeTae shared. The band concluded by asking the ARMY to stay strong and nominated Korean football legend Son Heung to record a message of hope.

