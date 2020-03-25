'Heartbroken' Camila Cabello postpones tour due to coronavirus; Shawn Mendes donates USD 175,000 to SickKids

Camila Cabello has postponed her tour in lieu of the Coronavirus crisis in the country. While the singer is "heartbroken" with the decision, her beau Shawn Mendes is doing his best to give back to society.

A "heartbroken" Camila Cabello has confirmed she is postponing her upcoming tour amid the Coronavirus crisis. The singer took to Instagram and penned a lengthy letter addressing her fans. The singer decided to push back her concerts as an "extreme" precautionary step. Due to the lockdowns and the Coronavirus spread, the 23-year-old revealed the crew is unable to start rehearsal without putting people at risk. Although the step is difficult, she feels it is the "responsible thing to do" right now.

"With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we're also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys," she said in her message. "I'm so sad at the thought of disappointing you. I was so excited to see you and hug you in person and sing these songs with you," she added.

The Havana hitmaker hasn't picked a date yet but she has assured fans she will return soon. "We've been working on something really magical and special and I keep picturing your faces and i just wanted to bring you guys the dreamiest experience possible. I promise I'll see you and cuddle your faces off when it's safe and all this passes," she said.

Meanwhile, Camila's beau Shawn Mendes revealed he has donated USD 175,000 to the SickKids Foundation so that they can be prepared for the coronavirus pandemic. "Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis. By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto,” Shawn revealed on Instagram.

"We will be directing all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation to go towards additional efforts by SickKids, as well as efforts being made internationally by the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund," he added.

Check out Camila and Shawn's posts below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes ditches the tee & showers Camila Cabello with kisses during coffee stroll amid Covid 19 outbreak

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More