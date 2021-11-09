'Heartbroken' Kim Kardashian speaks out on Astroworld incident: Our family is in shock by the tragedy

After Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian has now released a statement regarding the Astroworld incident that killed 8 people at Travis Scott's show. Kardashian took to her Instagram story to break her silence on the tragic incident and said that she's "heartbroken" and mentioned that Travis is "truly devastated" after what happened at his Houston show.

Following the statements of Scott himself and his partner Kylie who was seen attending the music festival, Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian shared how the family has been coping with the tragic incident in her recent Instagram post. Sharing a story on her account, Kim wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy."

Take a look at Kim Kardashian's post here:

Kim further added that Travis Scott, during whose show the crowd surge led to the death of eight people and left over 300 injured, is devastated given how much he loves his fans and said, "Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

The SKIMS founder sent out her thoughts and prayers to the families of those who lost their loved ones. Kim's statement comes days after her estranged husband, Kanye West dedicated his Sunday Service to the victims of the tragic incident. While the investigation by Houston Police Department is still on related to the Astroworld tragedy, reportedly several lawsuits have already been filed against Travis Scott by concertgoers who were injured during the event.

