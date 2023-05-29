Heartfelt revelation: Kourtney Kardashian opens up about emotional struggles of being away from her children

Kourtney Kardashian, known for her appearances on Hulu's reality series, opened up about her personal turmoil in a recent social media post. The television personality shared a photo on her Instagram Story featuring herself and two of her children, Penelope and Reign. However, her oldest son, Mason, was absent from the picture. Alongside the image, Kourtney penned a heartfelt tribute to her children, revealing that she had been separated from them for an unusually long duration and the emotional toll it had taken on her. This admission sheds light on the challenges faced by celebrity parents and their efforts to balance work and family.

A tearful absence and reunion

In her Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian expressed her distress over not being able to see her children for an extended period of 10 days, which marked the longest time she had ever been apart from them. The emotional impact of the separation led her to shed tears for the past two days. However, the reality star found solace in the fact that she would finally be able to reunite with her beloved children the following day, alleviating some of her anguish.

A Journey on Tour with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has been accompanying her husband, Travis Barker, on his rock band's tour. Embracing the role of a supportive spouse, she has become the band's number one groupie, joining Travis on the road and sharing glimpses of their tour experiences on her Instagram feed. The photos showcased their adventures and visits to notable landmarks and tourist attractions, including the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. Kourtney also captured heartwarming moments between herself and Travis, including a backstage kiss that melted the hearts of their fans.

Family Drama Unveiled

Amidst Kourtney Kardashian's personal journey, glimpses of family drama emerged through previews of the upcoming season of The Kardashians. Clips released by Hulu portrayed a potential feud between Kourtney and her sister Kim. The tension seemed to revolve around Kim's actions related to a wedding in Milan, which Kourtney perceived as a business opportunity. The snippets teased a heated exchange between the sisters, leaving viewers curious about the development of their relationship in the upcoming episodes.

Kourtney Kardashian's emotional revelation regarding her separation from her children offers a glimpse into the realities faced by working parents, even in the world of celebrity. As she travels with husband Travis Barker and supports him on tour, she experiences the anguish of being away from her children for an extended period. This candid admission showcases the depth of her love and dedication as a mother. Additionally, the upcoming season of The Kardashians promises to explore the intricate dynamics within the family, particularly the tensions between Kourtney and Kim. As viewers eagerly anticipate the next episodes, they will witness the complexities of sibling relationships and the challenges faced by these high-profile individuals. Through it all, Kourtney's unwavering love for her children remains a powerful driving force, ensuring that the bond between mother and child remains unbreakable, despite the obstacles they may face.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney pose together backstage at Travis Barker's concert amid feud; PIC here