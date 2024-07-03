Heart’s Ann Wilson Reveals She’s Battling Cancer; Rock Band Postpones Remaining Royal Flush Tour Shows: 'This Is Merely A Pause'

Ann Wilson, the lead singer of rock band Heart, revealed in a statement on Tuesday, July 2, that she has cancer and that the band is therefore postponing the remaining shows on its Royal Flush tour while she undergoes treatment.

Wilson, 74, noted in the statement that she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous presence in her body and is recovering steadily. However, her doctors advised her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and to take time off stage to recuperate “in order to fully recover.” Unfortunately, that means the rest of the shows on the tour will be postponed to dates in 2025.

Ann Wilson promised to be back on stage next year; Heart asked fans to keep their tickets intact

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025,” Wilson noted in her statement, adding, “My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.”

All previously purchased tickets for the now-postponed shows will be honored whenever the band resumes its activities. The rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks, a release on Heart's official Instagram page recorded.

“This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing,” Wilson hopefully said.

Over 50 shows across the U.S. and Canada are impacted by the postponement. Some shows were also set to include performances from Def Leppard and Journey. Heart has not yet announced if these bands will accompany them on the rescheduled dates.

This is not the first time the rock band has faced disruptions due to Ann Wilson's health

The band canceled the European leg of the tour to accommodate Ann Wilson’s health this May. Heart, led by Wilson and her sister Nancy Wilson on guitar, canceled the European leg of their tour, citing the singer had to undergo a time-sensitive routine procedure for which the minimum recovery period is six weeks. Wilson apologized for the inconvenience at the time on her Instagram.

The band, for the record, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

