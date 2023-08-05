Heartstopper 2 ending explained: How does Nick and Charlie's love story conclude in Netflix's rom-com series?

Netflix's queer rom-com drama series Heartstopper is back with a new season and the second installment has upped the stakes for their romance. All eight episodes of the television show premiered on August 3, 2023, and featured another interesting chapter in the lives of school-going teenagers Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. Here's how the Kit Connor and Joe Locke starrer wrapped up its story this season and what season three could potentially focus on.

Heartstopper 2 ending explained

*Spoiler alert, you've been warned* The final episode of season two is titled Perfect and it begins with Nick waking up in the morning and scrolling through his Instagram feed. He decides to post a picture of him and Charlie from their fun Paris trip. "Boyfriends (I'm bi, actually)," he captions the image of them laughing together on a bed. Supportive comments from his classmates pour in and the scene switches to their school Truham Grammar School.

Prom preparations were in full swing for some time but have now gone wrong which is why Tara asks the gang to help her decorate the whole place with balloons and paint the displays. Nick asks Tao about Charlie and how he was outed while he was at school. Later, the group arrives at school all dressed up for prom. Darcy, who is nowhere to be seen at first, shows up at last and the gang heads back to Nick's house after the event is over.

Darcy tells Tara she slept in a park after a fight with her mother and the two eventually confess their feelings. Eventually, everyone leaves except Charlie, and the two go to Nick's room where they have a heart-to-heart conversation about several of the issues they faced including Nick coming out, Charlie getting bullied, his eating disorder, and more. Charlie reveals he used to self-harm during the whole bullying fiasco because of how he felt.

Charlie shares that he doesn't want Nick to see him as a fragile and broken mess that needs to be fixed. He promises that he'll share his feelings with Nick if he ever struggles with mental health issues again. They kiss and when they hear Nick's mother downstairs, Charlie leaves and walks home with a smile on his face. He types an "I love you" to Nick and the moment his thumb is about to hit the send button to the text, the second season ends.

Heartstopper 3 potential storylines

While Nick and Charlie have both come out and are a public couple, the next season could focus on their potential love confession and living a queer romance in the public eye. Tao and Elle will have to deal with staying apart from each other as she leaves for art college. Mr. Ajayi and Mr. Farouk hooked up on the Paris trip and are figuring out their feelings while Isaac tries to understand his sexuality. Heartstopper season three has already been announced.

