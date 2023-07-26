Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer: Kit Connor and Joe Locke’s queer romance sets out for a fresh start in Paris

Heartstopper, the famous television series which was released in April 2022, has emerged as one of the most-loved shows Netflix shows of recent times. The coming-of-age romantic drama series earned immensely positive reviews for its sensitive and heartwarming form of multiple queer love stories. Heartstopper, which is created by Alice Oseman is now all set to return to the screens with its much-awaited second season. Netflix recently dropped the Heartstopper Season 2 trailer on social media, and it is now winning the hearts of cine-goers.

Heartstopper Season 2 trailer takes Queer romance to Paris

From the highly promising official trailer of Heartstopper Season 2, it is evident that the queer romantic series is off to a fresh start as it is now set in Paris, the city of love. In the trailer, Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, the lead characters played by Joe Locke and Kit Connor respectively, are seen heading to Paris with their classmates for a fun trip, while exploring their sexuality and rediscovering relationships.

The teenagers are still confused about what they want, even though they thoroughly enjoy their newfound feelings for each other. While some of them are seen still struggling to come to terms with their sexuality, others are confused about what their love interests feel about them. During one of their intimate conversations, Nick Nelson is seen comforting Charlie Spring, who is still a closet homosexual, as he is pressured with the idea of coming out. "I want you to come out when and how you want to come out," Nick tells Charlie, who feels relieved.

Watch Heartstopper Season 2 trailer, below:

About Heartstopper Season 2

Along with Joe Locke and Kit Connor, the Netflix show which is directed by Euros Lyn, features a stellar star cast including William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, Olivia Colman, and others in the pivotal roles. Heartstopper Season 2 has been slated to hit the screens on August 2, this year. As per the reports, the much-loved LGBTQ show has been already renewed for its third season.

