Heartstopper Season 3: Netflix Confirms Release Date With New Snippet Featuring Billie Eilish Track; See HERE

Netflix has announced the return of the Heartstopper series with a brand new snippet from the show as well as a confirmed release date. Adding to the Mean Girls Day celebrations, Heartstopper Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix on October 3rd 2024. And the cherry on top is Billie Eilish's voice warmly embracing the sweet love story in a brand new snippet.

Netflix releases new teaser for Heartstopper season 3 featuring new music from Billie Eilish

The Emmy-winning Netflix show follows the journey of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a gay teen who falls in love with his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as he learns that he is bisexual in the process. Season 2 ended on a somber note that aired in August 2023.

Netflix has released a teaser for season three of Heartstopper with Charlie and Nick’s emotional roller coaster ride, set to Billie Eilish’s new song, Birds Of A Feather from her upcoming album titled Hit Me Hard And Soft.

For Charlie, there are words that the Oscar and Grammy-winning Gen Z music icon sings which touch him profoundly in his longings for undying love. Billie's mellifluous voice echoes "I'll love you till the day I die," throughout the new snippet stopping the hearts of viewers.

Billie Eilish has decided to go real old-school for this album. Instead of releasing singles from it one at a time, she decided to drop all tracks at once on the very day of the album’s release. Fans are eagerly waiting for her album as well as her newly released collab with Heartstopper.

🍂Heartstopper Season 3 is coming to Netflix on October 3! 🍂



And no better way to announce it than with an exclusive snippet of @billieeilish's new song, Birds of a Feather! pic.twitter.com/foQi9Lb5zo — Netflix (@netflix) May 13, 2024

What else is new about Netflix's Heartstopper Season 3?

The preview presents part of Charlie’s emotional journey as he faces up to the vulnerability of telling Nick how much he loves him. Joe Locke realistically captures such inner turmoil suffered by Charlie while giving voice to his anxiety shared by people everywhere concerning love confession. Jenny Walser performs as Tori, Charlie’s sibling who urges him to air his emotions, thus highlighting the conflict between fear and want.

In the video posted by Netflix, Charlie waits anxiously for Nick to come over, struggling with finding the strength to say what he really feels like saying. It resonates with viewers with its depiction of the intricacies of a romantic relationship and the importance of communication highlighting themes of love in silence.

While Charlie's ex, Ben played by actor Sebastian Croft will not appear in this season, another big name extended her apologies for not being able to reprise her role is Olivia Coleman. However, the colossal Heartstopper fandom is delighted to welcome Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black). Fans are "screaming and sobbing" in comments expressing the high anticipation for the third installment of Heartstopper season 3.

