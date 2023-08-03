Heartstopper Season 3: Possible release date, cast, streaming details and more

Based on Alice Oseman's original webcomic of the same name, Heartstopper was a surprising hit in 2022. And this week, Netflix released all the episodes of the second season. With the reviews still coming in, the fans already know that writer Alice Oseman has created another wonder. With this, the questions about the next season are all over the internet. So, will there be a Heartstopper Season 3? Here are all the updates on its renewal so far.

Heartstopper Season 3: Renewal status

Back in May 2022, post the 28-viewing figures at Netflix, the makers of Heartstopper went public to announce that they were renewing the series for two more seasons. By this, they meant a second and a third season. Thus, fans can be assured that the third season will be coming back very soon.

It took almost a year for the creators to bring back the second season. Thus, it can be assumed that the production, writing, and shooting of an 8-episode takes about a years' time. In addition to this, all the episodes are released in a single day. Judging by the current popularity of the latest season, it seems that Netflix will surely run through the next season soon enough. Here are details of the potential release date of Season 3.

Also, Euros Lyn and Kit Connor are sure to reprise their roles as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring in the new season. Fans would have to wait for some time until an official announcement of the rest of the cast takes place.

Heartstopper Season 3 release date and streaming details

Since it takes a year for See-Saw Films production to brew an entire season, it is safe to say that Heartstopper Season 3 will be ready by the Summer of 2024. Meaning that the fans can hope to catch the Euros Lyn and Kit Connor starrer by July 2024. Much like the first two seasons, the new one will also be available on Netflix over a minimal subscription.

All the updates of production, trailer, and cast will be shared as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.