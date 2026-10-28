Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie Likely to Play Villain Opposite Ryan Gosling in MCU’s Ghost Rider Movie; Report

Connor Storrie, who rose to fame with the hockey romance series Heated Rivalry, is reportedly in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Ghost Rider movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is being considered for the villain’s role opposite Ryan Gosling, who is expected to portray Johnny Blaze. While details about Storrie’s potential character remain under wraps, the casting could mark a significant step forward in his Hollywood career.

Connor Storrie to face Ryan Gosling’s Johnny Blaze

Although Marvel has yet to reveal which antagonist Storrie might play, his reported involvement has already sparked interest. There had been speculation about whether Gosling would portray a different incarnation of Ghost Rider, but THR’s reporting suggests that Johnny Blaze remains the likely choice. The film is expected to bring the supernatural anti-hero into the MCU, setting the stage for a face-off between Gosling’s character and a yet-to-be-identified villain.

From Heated Rivalry to the MCU

Storrie’s rise in popularity following Heated Rivalry has opened up new opportunities for the actor. Before gaining widespread attention through the hockey romance series, he appeared in Joker: Folie à Deux, where he played the inmate who fatally stabs Arthur Fleck. The character is heavily implied to become the “real Joker.”

About Ghost Rider

Marvel confirmed the Ghost Rider film at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, and development appears to be progressing quickly. Production is expected to begin next year, with the movie targeting a July 2028 release.

Shawn Levy is set to direct the project, following his collab with Marvel on Deadpool & Wolverine and his work with Gosling on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter. Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three cinematographer Linus Sandgren has reportedly joined the film as its director of photography.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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