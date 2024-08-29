Heather Graham Reveals Her Dad Believed 'Hollywood Would Claim' Her Soul; Says He Was Against Her Wanting to Act

Heather Graham recently reflected on a difficult period in her youth and how it shaped her current happiness. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Graham discussed her decision to leave home at the age of 18 and the estrangement from her parents. She described how moving from Virginia to Agoura Hills, California, at the age of nine was a difficult transition.

Graham remembered that she'd been popular and had an active social life in Virginia, going on tomboyish adventures and exploring the woods. But she didn't feel at home in California after moving there. She talked about how the new setting was isolating because she missed out on the social interactions and street play she had in her old house and had to rely on being driven everywhere.

She started to lose herself in books after acknowledging that she felt insecure as a result of her isolation. Graham took solace in reading, frequently selecting novels that were beyond her age range, which gave her an outlet and helped her deal with the loneliness she was experiencing at the time.

Despite her initial adjustment to Hollywood, Graham encountered significant challenges from her father, who had always opposed her acting career. "He often told me that the entertainment industry was corrupt and that Hollywood would take my soul," she claims. Her parents, who came from a generation that shunted therapy and open dialogue, made it difficult for her to discuss her concerns with them.

Advertisement

Her desire for independence grew after the 1988 release of her film License to Drive. Graham began to find living at home more difficult when he was eighteen. She says, "I knew I had to make a successful move, move out, and get famous." She and a friend from high school who was a model and real estate investor moved into an apartment in West Hollywood. She felt more liberated in her new living situation.

Graham's Journey: From academic excellence to acting success

Graham graduated from high school with a 5.0 GPA and started studying English at UCLA. However, she left her junior year to pursue her acting career. The 1990s brought her key roles in films such as Swingers and Austin Powers, which helped her become financially independent. This success enabled her to reconsider her relationship with her parents, ushering in a new era in both her personal and professional life.

Advertisement

Graham made the decision to break off her relationship with her parents at the age of 25, which caused distance and a strong sense of pride and independence. Her friends are encouraging and proud of her for taking such a risk. Graham is happy with the life she has created for herself, including the residences she has picked out with care.

She recently purchased a home in Los Angeles that boasts breathtaking views of the Pacific. This house provides her with a quiet haven where she can write or get ready for roles. Graham's colorful and prosperous lifestyle is further enhanced by her ownership of a loft in New York City.

Her most recent project, Chosen Family, showcases her abilities as she wrote, directed, and starred in the film. Looking ahead, she will co-star with Nicholas Cage in the action western The Gunslingers, which will be released in 2025. Graham's career continues to thrive, demonstrating her dedication and creativity in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Heather Graham Reveals What Intrigued Her About Starring In Place Of Bones Film: 'Outsmarting Bad Guys And...'