Heather Morris celebrates Naya Rivera by dancing to her song: Grieving looks very differently on everyone

Heather Morris took to Instagram to reveal how she's dealing with Glee co-star Naya Rivera's loss. The 33-year-old actress paid tribute to her close friend on Instagram by dancing to her song, Radio Silence.

Naya Rivera's death is still heartbreaking to even think about as the actress passed away due to accidental drowning at the young age of 33, while officials presumed that she was saving her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Her family members, friends and fans are still in the grieving process, especially Naya's Glee co-star Heather Morris. In her earlier tribute, Heather had shared snaps of Josey and her boys Owen Hubbel, 6 and Elijah Hubbell, 4 playing together as she penned, "I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart."

In a recent Instagram post, Heather got personal with her fans as she shared how she's grieving with such as irreplaceable loss. In the video shared, Morris is seen dancing to Rivera's song, Radio Silence, as a celebration of her close friend's life. "I want to share something very personal with you all... Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one thing's for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them. But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them...," the 33-year-old actress began.

The Glee star also noted how she gained 1 million followers and felt resentful. "I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me," Morris wrote and concluded, "So I’m celebrating 1 Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite."

Check out Heather Morris' IG post for Naya Rivera below:

Brittana will forever be in our hearts!

Rest in peace, Naya Rivera.

