Heather Morris issues apology for commenting on Mark Salling’s death: Can’t express how sorry I am

After commenting on her Glee co-star Mark Salling’s passing, Heather Morris recently apologised to fans that had been affected by her comments. Scroll down to see what she said.

Heather Morris is apologizing to anyone who felt triggered by the recent comments she made about her late Glee co-star Mark Salling. After someone placed a vomit face emoji over Mark‘s face in a tweet about Glee, Heather spoke out to defend the memory of Mark and said it’s “incredibly tough” to act like his death is “invisible.” Before he committed suicide in January 2018, Mark pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He was expected to serve four to seven years in jail and have to register as a sex offender.

You can read Heather‘s full comments from last week by clicking here. In a message on Twitter on Monday night (December 21), Heather apologized to victims of paedophilia who may have been triggered by her comments. “To all those who felt triggered by my message, I want to sincerely apologize for the harm I caused,” Heather said. “Whether you, a friend, a family member has been a victim of paedophilia, I realize my words may have been insensitive to your experience and for that, I can’t express enough how sorry I am.”

If you missed it, Heather last made news in July, when she mourned the loss of former Glee co-star Naya Rivera after her tragic passing. Rivera's body was recovered from the Southern California lake she went missing from while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. Officials have determined the 33-year-old died in an accidental drowning.

Heather's post detailed her final interaction with Rivera and shared new insight into their friendship and the bond their children shared. "We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase," she wrote. "However, we stuck by each other's side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn't ring when you called, so instead, you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them every day and think of you."

