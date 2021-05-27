Heather Morris remembers late costars Naya Rivera & Cory Monteith while talking of mistreatment claims on Glee

Heather Morris recently weighed in on the mistreatment claims surrounding her former co-star Lea Michele. Scroll down to see what she said.

Glee alum Heather Morris recently addressed the controversy surrounding her former co-star Lea Michele‘s mistreatment on the sets of the popular teen drama. During a recent chat on Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast, Morris, 34reflected on why she nor any of the cast said much about Lea‘s behaviour during filming. “I remember getting so much shade and people were like, ‘Why don’t you go out and say it?’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, she’s pregnant and all this stuff is going around,’” Heather recalled about how the controversy exploded on social media. “And it’s true, I don’t know if maybe we were victims of bullying, and it’s a very victim thing to do to blame yourself, which is what people were saying, but … the only person who was honest about it was Naya [Rivera].”

Heather went on, adding that “it was something that was very hush-hush on set, and now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people.” “We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did,” she recalled. “I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn’t my place, and I don’t know why because I was a cast member.”

Heather also added that some of Lea‘s behaviour might have attributed to the fact that she was grieving the loss of Cory Monteith, who died in July 2013. “We all got close with Lea at different points, and then we all weren’t as close with her,” Heather shared. “So there’s that human element to understanding who this person is, growing with that person, seeing her try to become better and taking care of herself after Cory’s past. It was just the elephant in the room.”

Also Read: Heather Morris issues apology for commenting on Mark Salling’s death: Can’t express how sorry I am

Share your comment ×