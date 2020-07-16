Heather Morris says a final goodbye to Naya Rivera in a heartbreaking post: I know you're still with me

Heather Morris took to social media to share her final interaction with Glee co-star and friend Naya Rivera, and said goodbye to the late star. Heather’s lengthy post talks about their friendship and the bond between their sons.

Yesterday, Glee star Heather Morris eulogized the actress Naya Rivera in a personal tribute shared to social media. Two days ago, Rivera's body was recovered from the Southern California lake she went missing from while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. Officials have determined the 33-year-old died in an accidental drowning.

Heather's post detailed her final interaction with Rivera and shared new insight into their friendship and the bond their children shared. "We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase," she wrote. "However, we stuck by each other's side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn't ring when you called, so instead, you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them every day and think of you."

Heather continued, "You sent me over 5 dozen Snapchat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn't save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though COVID stole this last one from us." "You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life," the 33-year-old added.

Despite not taking many photos together, Heather said their close ties are evident by the time they spent together with their sons. "I have countless pictures of our babies playing because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I'm showing the world a photo of our little goofballs for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you every day because I know you're still with me and even though I'm feeling greedy that we don't get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart," she wrote.

Naya and Heather played high school cheerleaders turned love interests in the Fox series, which ran from 2009 to 2015. After her passing, Naya has been remembered for her profound impact on the LGBTQ+ community. Demi Lovato, who guest-starred opposite Rivera on Glee, also wrote on Instagram, "The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world."

ALSO READ Glee star Naya Rivera passes away at 33, authorities found the body at Lake Piru

Share your comment ×